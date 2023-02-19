Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.68.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 56.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.