Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.68.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 56.78%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

