Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $139.00 at Craig Hallum

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.68.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $115.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $5,209,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 10,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.