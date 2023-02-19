Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $139.00 at Craig Hallum

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.68.
NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $115.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59.
In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $5,209,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 10,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
