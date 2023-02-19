Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $140.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s current price.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.68.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $115.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.