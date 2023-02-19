Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,133. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $241.52 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $253.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.37 and a 200-day moving average of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

