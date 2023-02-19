Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $241.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $253.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.43.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $6,775,133. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

