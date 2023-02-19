AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE AXS opened at $62.77 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

