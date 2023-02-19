B. Riley Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $150.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.68.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.0 %

AMAT stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.