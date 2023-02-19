B. Riley Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $150.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.68.
Applied Materials Trading Up 0.0 %
AMAT stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59.
Insider Activity at Applied Materials
In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Applied Materials
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
