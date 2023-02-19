Barclays Boosts InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $45.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of INMD stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $43.81.

Get InMode alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in InMode by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,631,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,814,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.