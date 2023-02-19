Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stake Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 37.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 777.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Barclays by 364.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Down 0.4 %

BCS stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.71.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.