Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,610,791 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

