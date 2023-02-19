Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,014.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares in the company, valued at $25,014.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

