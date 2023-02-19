Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 217 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BMO. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.31.

NYSE BMO opened at $100.31 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average of $95.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

