Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HLN. Barclays upped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.37) to GBX 364 ($4.42) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

NYSE HLN opened at $8.27 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

