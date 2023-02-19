Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after buying an additional 54,535 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 298.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 242.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

