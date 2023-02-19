Bessemer Group Inc. Has $105,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 243.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 86.7% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in DocuSign by 6.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $1,896,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68, a P/E/G ratio of 973.35 and a beta of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $123.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

