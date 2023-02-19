Bessemer Group Inc. Has $120,000 Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.