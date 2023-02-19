Bessemer Group Inc. Has $123,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 231,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106,208 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Insider Activity

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $127.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average is $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

