Bessemer Group Inc. Has $142,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,538. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CRL opened at $249.76 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.53 and its 200-day moving average is $221.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.91.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.