Bessemer Group Inc. Has $155,000 Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 55,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKM. StockNews.com raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Nomura cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.