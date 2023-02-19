Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,678,000 after purchasing an additional 363,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,833,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCEP opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

