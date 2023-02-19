Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $109,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $622,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.69 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

