Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 608 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after acquiring an additional 76,985 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

