Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 211.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sanofi by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,516 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 179,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

