Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 613.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

