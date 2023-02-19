Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 468 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,547,000 after acquiring an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 10.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,223,000 after buying an additional 104,904 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 18.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 754,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Loews by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after buying an additional 165,012 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total transaction of $234,018.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total transaction of $234,018.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,749 shares of company stock worth $2,168,469. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Loews Stock Performance

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE L opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

