Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 707 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in BCE by 383.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $45.83 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

