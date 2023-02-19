Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $114,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,346 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $451,000.

GOVT stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09.

