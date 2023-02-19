B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,625 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 673,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.70 million, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B&G Foods Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

