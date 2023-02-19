B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,625 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 673,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.
B&G Foods Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.70 million, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $31.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
B&G Foods Company Profile
B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B&G Foods (BGS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.