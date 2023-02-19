BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 25.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,105 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $818.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $26.82.
In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
