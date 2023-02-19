BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,893.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

