Black Diamond Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,800.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,863,000 after buying an additional 15,682,616 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.