Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,963.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $94.59 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

