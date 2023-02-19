California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 23,457 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Vision were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EYE opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

