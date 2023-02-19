California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 28,628 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PVH were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

