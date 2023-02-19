California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,581 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $190.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.10. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 0.86.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

