California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 39,581 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.88. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.