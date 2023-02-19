California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 6,259 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 71,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

