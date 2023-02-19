California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,463 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.47.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

