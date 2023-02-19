California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 9,948 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in LivaNova by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

