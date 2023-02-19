California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 116,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

Shares of GFS opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.