California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,475,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.71. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. Insiders own 13.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

