California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,374 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 198.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAVE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Spirit Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.