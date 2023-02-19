California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,224 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $457,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 18.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,142 shares of company stock worth $1,122,098. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.