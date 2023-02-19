California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 12,805 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Avient by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Avient by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE AVNT opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $54.77.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Avient’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

