California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 12,973 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

