California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 16,757 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amundi grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 645.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE MTH opened at $109.03 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,283 shares of company stock valued at $145,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.