California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 17,533 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Shares of RPD opened at $49.70 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $118.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

