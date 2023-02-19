California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 35,898 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in RingCentral by 65.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in RingCentral by 10.8% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 88.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $155.39.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,783 shares of company stock worth $2,338,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

RingCentral Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

