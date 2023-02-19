California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 40,237 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,237 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

